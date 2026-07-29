Dusan Tadic reacts very indifferently to questions about Tjaronn Chery and squad number 10

Dusan Tadic kept his lips tightly sealed when asked about his squad number. The Serb will wear number 10 at NEC, the shirt Tjaronn Chery had last season.

Reporters from, among others, Voetbal International asked Tadic about his squad number during NEC training on Wednesday.

"I have always played with number 10. It is a beautiful number. That's it, you know," said Tadic. The former Ajax and FC Twente player was then asked whether he had consulted Chery before taking over his number.

"Oh yes. I have actually always played with number 10. At almost all the clubs I have been at," Tadic replied indifferently. "It was an agreement, yes."

On Sunday, Tadic completed his move from the United Arab Emirates to NEC. He signed a contract at De Goffert until mid-2028.