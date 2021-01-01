Dusan Stevic: Maritzburg United coach Middendorp turns to Serbia again to seal deadline day deal

The 25-year-old defender arrives at the Team of Choice after stints in his home country as well as Greece and Macedonia

Maritzburg United have completed the signing for right-back Dusan Stevic from Serbian Super Liga side FK Napredak Krusevac on an 18-month deal.

After Middendorp’s eye was spot on when he signed Samir Nurkovic for Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of last season, there are high hopes that Stevic would become a sensation in the PSL just like his compatriot.

The 25-year-old arrives in KwaZulu-Natal after making 13 league appearances for Napredak this season.

He has previously played for Panserraikos FC in the Greek third-tier as well as FK Rabotnicki in the Macedonia top division.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to Dusan to Pietermaritzburg and to Maritzburg United and we are confident that his stay with us will prove successful,” said Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia.

“The technical team together with club management identified the need to strengthen our defence and after doing our research, we found that Stevic fitted the profile well of what we were looking for.

“We believe he will bring balance and solidity to our defensive unit and give head coach Ernst Middendorp more options for the rest of the season and beyond.”

The Serb will be fighting for the right-back position against the likes of Bandile Shandu and Gadinkame Modise.

Stevic becomes the second player signed by Middendorp from Europe during the current transfer window which closes on Monday.

The Team of Choice recently signed goalkeeper Marcelo Engelhardt from Eintracht Braunschweig, who are campaigning in the German 2. Bundesliga.

Engelhardt has already made two appearances for Maritzburg so far, one in a Premier Soccer League match and another in the Nedbank Cup 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United.

It is yet to be seen if Middendorp’s mid-season signings will make an impact in the team's fight against relegation.

Article continues below

The Team of Choice are second from bottom with nine points from 15 games.

Their number of points are the same as basement side Black Leopards who have played a game fewer.

Stevic could make his debut when Maritzburg host Orlando Pirates in a league match on February 27.