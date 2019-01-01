Durban must host all the finals because they love Mamelodi Sundowns - Mosimane

The iconic venue has hosted five of the last nine finals since 2017, and the Sundowns mentor believes it should be made an official Cup final stadium

coach Pitso Mosimane has called for the to take all the Cup finals to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

This comes after the Brazilians lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup at the expense of two weeks ago.

What made Mosimane call for a neutral Cup final venue was the overwhelming support his team received from their KwaZulu Natal-based fans.

The Kagiso-born mentor added Sundowns would have taken some of their Caf matches to Durban if it was easy.

"The Zulu Kingdom is a blessing to me, it’s beautiful. We come here and we have big support of Sundowns in KZN. If it was easy, sometimes we would play our Champions League games here," Mosimane told the media.

"We have very big support here, and they love us, and it’s lucky for me to be here also. So, Lux [September], please make sure that all the Cup finals come to Moses Mabhida Stadium."

Article continues below

The Moses Mabhida Stadium has hosted more Cup finals than any other stadium in the country over the past nine years.

With their recent success, Sundowns have now lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup twice in four years at the same venue.

In 2015, the Tshwane giants beat 3-1 in the TKO final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.