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The City chairman has addressed the mounting speculation regarding Poggenpoel’s future as Amakhosi continue to be linked with the midfielder. The Bafana Bafana international has become a primary target for several suitors following a stellar run of form in the Betway Premiership.

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Kadodia dismisses unofficial approaches

Farook Kadodia expressed skepticism about reports on Brooklyn Poggenpoel, suggesting any current interest may be an attempt to destabilise the player's market value rather than a genuine pursuit of a transfer. He indicated that the club has yet to see anything concrete on their desk despite the constant media buzz. The chairman appears ready to play hardball to ensure the club protects its assets during the upcoming windows, especially given the player's recent trajectory in the domestic game.SS

“Where is the interest coming [from]? Nobody has tabled an offer right now, so people are talking to see how they can get the player very cheap, but there is no official interest,” Kadodia said in an interview with KickOff.

International recognition boosts market value

Poggenpoel’s reputation has been further enhanced by his integration into the national team setup under Pitso Mosimane. The former SuperSport United and Chippa United man has transitioned seamlessly to the international stage, featuring prominently in Bafana Bafana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. He recently started in a dominant 5-0 victory over Eritrea and held his own in the engine room during a prestigious 1-0 friendly win against continental giants Egypt.

The midfielder's consistency has been his greatest trait since joining the Citizens, where he made an immediate impact during his debut season. His ability to break up play and launch attacks has made him a fan favourite and a tactical necessity for his coaches. As long as his performances for both club and country remain at this level, the links to the Soweto giants are unlikely to fade away, regardless of the chairman's current public stance.

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Contractual clarity remains elusive

One of the major talking points surrounding the potential transfer is Poggenpoel’s current contract status.

When pressed on whether Poggenpoel remains under contract with Durban City past the conclusion of the 2026/27 season, Kadodia was brief in his confirmation. “Correct, ja,” he responded, verifying that the club maintains a level of control over the player's immediate destiny. This puts the club in a strong negotiating position should a formal offer eventually arrive from Chiefs or any other interested party during the next transfer window.

However, the chairman quickly shut down further enquiries regarding the specific length of the agreement or the existence of extension options that could keep Poggenpoel in Durban for the long term. “I can’t comment on that for public consumption, I’m sorry,” Kadodia concluded. For now, the midfielder remains a City player, but with the January window approaching, the battle to retain his services is likely to intensify as the league's heavyweights keep a close watch on his situation.