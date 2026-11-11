Durban City deny Al Ahli Tripoli announcement over CAF Confederation Cup venue swap: 'It's all premature stories'

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Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has firmly pushed back against claims that his side have already agreed to play both of their CAF Confederation Cup fixtures against Al Ahli Tripoli in Libya. While the Libyan giants reportedly announced the arrangement as a done deal, Kadodia maintains that no final decision has been reached regarding the venue for their home match.

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Kadodia dismisses Libyan claims

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has expressed his frustration following reports that the club had already committed to playing both their home and away CAF Confederation Cup group stage matches against Al Ahli Tripoli in Libya. The Libyan side, which boasts high-profile talent such as Bafana Bafana forward Fagrie Lakay and former Young Africans star Fiston Mayele, had reportedly informed their supporters that an agreement was in place to host the South African side twice at the Tripoli International Stadium.

However, Kadodia has been quick to clarify that the situation is far from settled, suggesting that the Tripoli-based outfit acted without official confirmation from the KwaZulu-Natal side. Speaking to the media about the sudden speculation surrounding the fixtures, the veteran administrator made it clear that while a proposal is on the table, it has not yet been ratified by the Durban City board.

“It's all premature stories they're making,” Kadodia told Soccer Laduma. “The thing is that they made a proposal to us. We haven't even thought about it. So, I don't know exactly why they're getting so excited about this. If anything is done or anything in between, we'll tell you. It's premature, yes. We can't comment on it,” he stated.

Balancing continental dreams and domestic survival

The debate over the venue comes at a critical time for Eric Tinkler’s men, who find themselves in what many analysts are calling the 'Group of Death' in Group B. Alongside Al Ahli Tripoli, Durban City must navigate difficult ties against Moroccan heavyweights AS FAR and Tanzanian side Azam. While the allure of the Confederation Cup is strong, Kadodia is acutely aware that the club’s primary responsibility remains their standing in the South African top flight, where every point is vital for their survival.

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Moving a home game to North Africa would arguably save on travel time for back-to-back fixtures, but it would also mean forfeiting home-ground advantage in a competition where home form is usually the bedrock of success. The chairman highlighted that any decision made must be in the best interest of the squad’s fitness and morale, especially given the congested nature of the December and January schedules.

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“But yes, I want to consider it simply because I want to see what the benefits are first and whether my team is geared up for it. If my team is geared up for it and we are going to fight to win in all the games, then it's important. But also, we've got to consider the fact that we've got our league games, which are our bread and butter, you know. So, the thing is that we are in a tough group. I think it’s the toughest group, in all. And the biggest challenge we have is that we've got to protect our PSL status,” continued Kadodia.

Final decision looming under CAF pressure

Durban City’s continental journey begins in earnest at the end of November with a daunting trip to Morocco to face AS FAR, followed by a home clash against Azam in early December. The double-header against Al Ahli Tripoli is scheduled for mid-December and early January, meaning a decision on the venue must be communicated to CAF officials immediately to allow for stadium branding, security planning, and broadcast logistics.

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Kadodia confirmed that he is consulting with his players and technical staff before giving the Libyans a definitive answer. The feedback from the dressing room will be the deciding factor, as the club does not want to impose a travel schedule that could lead to burnout or injury. With the governing body demanding a quick resolution to the fixture list, the next 48 hours will be decisive for the club’s planning for the remainder of the group stage campaign.

“So it's something that we seriously have to weigh the options to see exactly what my players feel and how they feel, and then I can talk further. I'll get to a decision maybe at the latest by the weekend because CAF doesn't allow you a lot of time to come up with these kinds of decisions. They want to set the fixtures now,” Kadodia concluded. The club is expected to release a formal statement once the final logistics are agreed upon by both parties and sanctioned by the continental body.