Durban City coach Eric Tinkler 'delighted' with CAF Confederation Cup progression but warns - 'We must remain grounded'

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The Citizens have made history by securing a place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages for the first time in the club's existence. The South African outfit delivered a clinical performance away from home to brush aside their Mauritian opponents and confirm their status among the continent's elite.

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Clinical performance seals historic group stage spot

Durban City head coach Eric Tinkler has expressed his immense satisfaction after watching his side navigate a tricky continental assignment with total professionalism. The Citizens confirmed their place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages on Sunday afternoon, securing a convincing 3-0 victory over AS Port Louis 2000 at the Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius. The result ensured a dominant 6-1 aggregate scoreline, marking a landmark moment for the franchise in their debut African campaign.

Goals from Gaston Sirino, Haashim Domingo, and Ethan Brooks provided the firepower needed to extinguish any hopes of a comeback from the island nation hosts. The clinical nature of the victory was particularly pleasing for Tinkler, who had spent the build-up to the second leg warning his squad against the dangers of taking their three-goal advantage for granted.

Reflecting on the achievement, Tinkler was quick to shift the spotlight onto his squad for their application throughout the two legs. "The players deserve enormous credit. They showed hunger, commitment and togetherness throughout the tie. Playing away from home in continental competition is never easy, but we remained focused on our objectives and delivered when it mattered," the former Bafana Bafana midfielder told the club’s official media department. His comments underscored the significance of the result for a team finding its feet on the international stage.

Tinkler demands focus amid continental celebrations

While the atmosphere surrounding the club is one of jubilation, Tinkler is experienced enough to know that the competition will only get tougher from this point forward. The group stages represent a significant step up in quality, featuring some of the most established giants of African football. Consequently, the manager has urged his players to maintain their concentration and avoid any sense of premature satisfaction now that they have reached their primary objective for the qualifying rounds.

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Tinkler was clear that the hard work is only just beginning for the Durban-based side. "We will enjoy this achievement, but we must remain grounded. The group stages will bring a different level of competition and we need to prepare properly, continue improving and make sure we represent Durban City with pride," he noted. This message of caution serves as a reminder that while the club has broken new ground, the physical and tactical demands of a full group stage schedule will require even greater levels of consistency.

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The manager’s focus on the mental side of the game was a recurring theme throughout the knockout phase. Having previously voiced concerns about potential complacency, Tinkler was relieved to see his team execute the game plan so effectively in Mauritius. "I’m very pleased with the performance. We came here knowing we had a job to do, despite winning the first leg and the players approached the game with the right mentality. We were disciplined, clinical in front of goal and managed the game well," he explained.

Building a legacy in African competition

Reaching this stage of the competition is not just a sporting success but a major branding milestone for Durban City as they look to establish themselves as a force in the South African top flight and beyond. Tinkler acknowledged the collaborative effort required to reach this height, thanking the support staff and the club’s hierarchy for providing the foundation for success.

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Tinkler further elaborated on the pride felt within the camp regarding their debut continental journey. "This is a very important achievement for Durban City. It’s our first-ever continental campaign and reaching the group stages is a proud moment for the club, the players, the technical team and everyone who has supported us. We are delighted, but we also know there is more work ahead," the coach added. The focus now shifts toward ensuring they are not merely participants, but genuine competitors in the upcoming rounds.

However, there is little time for the Citizens to rest on their laurels. The domestic calendar demands immediate attention as the team prepares for a crucial Carling Knockout last-16 fixture. Durban City will host Stellenbosch at the Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.