Durban City announce new head coach to replace Khalil Ben Youssef - 'The club is very ambitious'

The appointment of Eric Tinkler signals a clear statement of intent from Durban City as they look to solidify their position as a rising force in South African football. Tinkler is one of the most respected tactical minds in the region, having taken charge of an array of PSL clubs and having just finished a short stint with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Taking over from Khalil Ben Youssef, Tinkler steps into a role that requires immediate results, particularly as the club navigates their current CAF Confederation Cup campaign. The timing of the appointment allows the new man at the helm a brief window during the FIFA international break to implement his ideas before the domestic season resumes. For the club hierarchy, securing a manager with Tinkler's specific pedigree in the Betway Premiership was seen as a priority to ensure stability.

Durban City Chairman Farook Kadodia expressed significant confidence in the new appointment, highlighting the coach’s deep understanding of the local landscape. The two have a history of successful collaboration, notably during their time at Maritzburg United where they reached the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final.

“Eric brings a wealth of experience in South African football and understands what is required at this level,” Kadodia told Durban City FC website.

“We believe he is the right person to lead the team and help us achieve what we have set out to achieve this season.”

For Tinkler, the decision to join the Durban-based outfit was driven by the club's rapid rise and the clear vision displayed by the board.

“I’m excited to be part of what is being built here at Durban City FC,” Tinkler said.

“The club is very ambitious, they have made positive strides in a short space of time, competing in the CAF Confederation Cup already, and that made my decision easy.”

The familiarity between the coach and the chairman proved to be a decisive factor in finalizing the deal quickly after Ben Youssef’s exit.

Tinkler admitted that the chance to work with Kadodia again was an opportunity he could not turn down.

“The chairman is someone I’ve worked with before. When the opportunity presented itself to come back, I grabbed it with both hands,” the former midfielder explained while discussing his return to the dugout.

Despite the change in leadership, Tinkler is not planning a radical overhaul of the squad or the tactical system that was put in place last season. He acknowledged the hard work of his predecessor and intends to build on that success rather than tearing it down.

“I don’t want to make massive changes because last season the club was successful. It’s about giving others an opportunity and getting back to winning ways,” Tinkler stated when outlining his immediate plans.

“We want to finish in the top eight, go as far as we can in the CAF Confederation Cup, and compete in the Carling Cup and Nedbank Cup. There’s a lot to play for.”

Tinkler does not have much time to settle in before facing his first major test on the touchline. His debut game in charge will be a highly anticipated KZN derby against AmaZulu, scheduled for 13 October at the Chatsworth Stadium.

