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Durban City secured a vital three points at Chatsworth Stadium with a 3-1 victory over Polokwane City. Despite a first-half own goal parity, Gastón Sirino and Bokang Mokwena struck in the second period to seal the win for new coach Eric Tinkler's first league win of his tenure.

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Strategic foundations and early exchange

Entering the fray at Chatsworth Stadium, both sides were desperate to arrest inconsistent runs of form. Eric Tinkler opted for a structured 4-2-3-1, prioritising ball retention, while Polokwane City deployed a traditional 4-4-2 aimed at defensive solidity. The early tactical battle was largely dictated by Durban City, who controlled 53% of possession, though Polokwane looked dangerous on the break. The rhythm was disrupted early for the visitors when goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke was forced off in the 25th minute, necessitating the introduction of Lindokuhle Mathebula.

First half breakthroughs and unfortunate errors

Durban City capitalised on the visitors' readjustment almost immediately. In the 28th minute, a well-worked move orchestrated by Mfanafuthi Mkhize found captain Siphamandla Ncanana, who finished with the composure of a veteran to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. Polokwane City, however, refused to buckle and sustained pressure that eventually paid dividends. Just before the interval, in the 41st minute, a moment of defensive miscommunication saw Brooklyn Poggenpoel turn the ball into his own net. The 1-1 half-time scoreline reflected a half where Durban’s technical quality was met by Polokwane’s industry.

Tactical adjustments and the Sirino impact

The second half saw Tinkler introduce Mxolisi Bhengu to add more dynamism to the midfield transition. The hosts began to squeeze the pitch, forcing Polokwane into a deeper defensive block. The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute through the mercurial Gastón Sirino. Following a precise delivery from Haashim Domingo, Sirino exploited a pocket of space to restore the lead. This goal forced Polokwane City to commit more bodies forward, fundamentally altering their compact structure and leaving them vulnerable to the counter-attack.

Securing the points under pressure

As the clock ticked toward the final whistle, Durban City’s game management came to the fore. Despite Polokwane City recording 14 shots over the 90 minutes, they struggled to find the clinical edge required to bypass Fredrick Asare a second time. The hosts effectively killed the contest in the 87th minute. Substitute Saziso Magawana demonstrated excellent vision to pick out Bokang Mokwena, who converted with aplomb to make it 3-1. The goal was a testament to Durban's superior efficiency in the final third, outperforming their expected goals (xG) of 0.49.

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Standout individual contributions

Siphamandla Ncanana produced a captain’s performance, not only opening the scoring but also leading a defensive line that withstood 25 touches in their own penalty area. On the flank, Gastón Sirino was a constant thorn in the side of the Polokwane full-backs, providing the creative spark that ultimately broke the deadlock. For the visitors, Siyabonga Mashini was the primary source of optimism, frequently progressing the ball into dangerous areas, but he lacked the requisite support from his striking partners to turn possession into tangible results.

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Post-match implications and table movement

This result provides Durban City with a much-needed climb into the middle of the Premier Soccer League standings, moving them to 10 points and level with the likes of Stellenbosch and Kruger United. For Polokwane City, the defeat deepens their concerns as they remain on 8 points, hovering near the bottom four. While the visitors created more volume in terms of total shots, the lack of a clinical finisher remains a glaring issue for the coach as they prepare for a daunting fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Match Verdict

⭐ MOTM: Siphamandla Ncanana was the defensive bedrock for the hosts, coupling a vital opening goal with dominant aerial presence throughout the 90 minutes.

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👎 Better next time: Brooklyn Poggenpoel had a difficult afternoon, punctuated by an unfortunate own goal that briefly surrendered his team's hard-earned momentum.

⚡ The moment: Gastón Sirino’s 63rd-minute strike proved decisive, breaking Polokwane's resolve just as the visitors were growing into the second half.

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📊 The stat: Despite having only 50% as many shots as their opponents (7 vs 14), Durban City were three times as efficient in finding the back of the net.