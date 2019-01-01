129th edition of Durand Cup: All you need to know
The 129th edition of the Durand Cup is set to take place in August this year.
The tournament, which will be named Durand Cup 2019, will start on August 2, 2019, with 16 participants. This year, Kolkata will host the prestigious tournament that saw Army Green beat NEROCA on penalties to lift the trophy in its last edition in 2016.
Teams and squad regulations
The 16 participants have been divided into four groups as follows:
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|Chennai City
|Gokulam Kerala
|Army Red
|Navy
|Real Kashmir
|Chennaiyin FC
|Jamshedpur FC
|ATK
|Army Green
|TRAU FC
|Bengaluru FC
|Md. Sporting
|FC Goa
|Air Force
A minimum of 22 and a maximum of 27 players are permitted to be registered for the tournament. Teams can register a maximum of four foreigners, however only three can be on the field of play at any given time.
Fixtures and Format
|Date
|Team
|Team
|Venue
|Kick-Off
|August 2
|Mohun Bagan
|Md. Sporting
|VYBK
|3 PM IST
|August 3
|East Bengal
|Army Red
|EB Ground
|3 PM IST
|August 5
|Md. Sporting
|Navy
|Kalyani
|3 PM IST
|August 6
|East Bengal
|Jamshedpur
|VYBK
|3 PM IST
|August 6
|Bengaluru FC
|Army Red
|EB Ground
|3 PM IST
|August 7
|Real Kashmir
|Chennai City
|Kalyani
|3 PM IST
|August 8
|Navy
|ATK
|MB Ground
|3 PM IST
|August 8
|FC Goa
|Army Green
|Kalyani
|3 PM IST
|August 8
|Gokulam Kerala
|Chennaiyin FC
|Siliguri
|3 PM IST
|August 9
|Army Red
|Jamshedpur
|EB Ground
|3 PM IST
|August 9
|TRAU
|Air Force
|Siliguri
|3 PM IST
|August 11
|Army Green
|Real Kashmir
|Kalyani
|3 PM IST
|August 12
|Md Sporting
|ATK
|EB Ground
|3 PM IST
|August 12
|Jamshedpur
|Bengaluru FC
|MB Ground
|3 PM IST
|August 12
|Air Force
|Gokulam Kerala
|Siliguri
|3 PM IST
|August 13
|Chennai City
|FC Goa
|Kalyani
|3 PM IST
|August 13
|Chennaiyin FC
|TRAU
|Siliguri
|3 PM IST
|August 14
|Mohun Bagan
|Navy
|MB Ground
|3 PM IST
|August 16
|East Bengal
|Bengaluru FC
|VYBK
|6 PM IST
|August 16
|FC Goa
|Real Kashmir
|Kalyani
|3 PM IST
|August 16
|TRAU
|Gokulam Kerala
|Siliguri
|3 PM IST
|August 17
|Mohun Bagan
|ATK
|MB Ground
|3 PM IST
|August 17
|Chennai City
|Army Green
|Kalyani
|3 PM IST
|August 17
|Chennaiyin FC
|Air Force
|Siliguri
|3 PM IST
|August 20
|Semi-Final 1
|VYBK
|3 PM IST
|August 20
|Semi-Final 2
|VYBK
|6 PM IST
|August 24
|Final
|VYBK
|6 PM IST
The group games will be in a round-robin format and the top team from each group will progress to the semi-finals. Group A winner will play Group D winner and Group B winner will take on Group C winner in the semi-finals.
In the semi-finals and final, if a match remains drawn at the end of regulation time, 30 minutes of extra time shall be added in two halves of 15 minutes each. If the sides still can't be separated, the winner will be decided byh a penalty shoot-out.