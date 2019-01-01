I-League

129th edition of Durand Cup: All you need to know

One of the oldest tournaments in the world is set to make a comeback this year...

The 129th edition of the Durand Cup is set to take place in August this year.

The tournament, which will be named Durand Cup 2019, will start on August 2, 2019, with 16 participants. This year, Kolkata will host the prestigious tournament that saw Army Green beat NEROCA on penalties to lift the trophy in its last edition in 2016.
 

Teams and squad regulations

The 16 participants have been divided into four groups as follows:

Group A Group B Group C Group D
East Bengal Mohun Bagan Chennai City Gokulam Kerala
Army Red Navy Real Kashmir Chennaiyin FC
Jamshedpur FC ATK Army Green TRAU FC
Bengaluru FC Md. Sporting FC Goa Air Force

A minimum of 22 and a maximum of 27 players are permitted to be registered for the tournament. Teams can register a maximum of four foreigners, however only three can be on the field of play at any given time.
 

Fixtures and Format

Date Team Team Venue Kick-Off
August 2 Mohun Bagan Md. Sporting VYBK 3 PM IST
August 3 East Bengal Army Red EB Ground 3 PM IST
August 5 Md. Sporting Navy Kalyani 3 PM IST
August 6 East Bengal Jamshedpur VYBK 3 PM IST
August 6 Bengaluru FC Army Red EB Ground 3 PM IST
August 7 Real Kashmir Chennai City Kalyani 3 PM IST
August 8 Navy ATK MB Ground 3 PM IST
August 8 FC Goa Army Green Kalyani 3 PM IST
August 8 Gokulam Kerala Chennaiyin FC Siliguri 3 PM IST
August 9 Army Red Jamshedpur EB Ground 3 PM IST
August 9 TRAU  Air Force  Siliguri 3 PM IST
August 11 Army Green Real Kashmir Kalyani 3 PM IST
August 12 Md Sporting ATK EB Ground 3 PM IST
August 12 Jamshedpur Bengaluru FC MB Ground 3 PM IST
August 12 Air Force Gokulam Kerala Siliguri 3 PM IST
August 13 Chennai City FC Goa Kalyani 3 PM IST
August 13 Chennaiyin FC TRAU  Siliguri 3 PM IST
August 14 Mohun Bagan  Navy MB Ground 3 PM IST
August 16 East Bengal Bengaluru FC VYBK 6 PM IST
August 16 FC Goa Real Kashmir Kalyani 3 PM IST
August 16 TRAU  Gokulam Kerala Siliguri 3 PM IST
August 17 Mohun Bagan ATK MB Ground 3 PM IST
August 17 Chennai City Army Green Kalyani 3 PM IST
August 17 Chennaiyin FC  Air Force Siliguri 3 PM IST
August 20 Semi-Final 1 VYBK 3 PM IST
August 20 Semi-Final 2 VYBK 6 PM IST
August 24 Final VYBK 6 PM IST

The group games will be in a round-robin format and the top team from each group will progress to the semi-finals. Group A winner will play Group D winner and Group B winner will take on Group C winner in the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals and final, if a match remains drawn at the end of regulation time, 30 minutes of extra time shall be added in two halves of 15 minutes each. If the sides still can't be separated, the winner will be decided byh a penalty shoot-out.

