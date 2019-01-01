Durand Cup 2019: Kibu Vicuna cries foul over controversial decisions after Mohun Bagan fail final hurdle

The Gokulam Kerala coach Fernando Varela was not impressed by excuses laid down by the Mohun Bagan coach...

coach Antonio 'Kibu' Vicuna had his reason ready after his side were defeated 2-1 by a ten-man in the final of the 2019 Durand Cup.



Firstly, the Spaniard argued that the late first-half goal scored by Marcus Joseph was offside and his side were denied a penalty in the dying embers of the game.



"I think there were two situations. For the first goal, I thought Henry (Kisseka) was offside slightly and second was the penalty.



"I don't want to give an excuse. But tonight for me the first goal was offside at least on the field. Also, the penalty was genuine. It was unbelievable. I respect the referees but the fourth official disrespected me. That is not something I will accept," he said after the game on Saturday.



He also pointed out that his team were rather tired, having played the semi-final against , which went into extra-time only two days ago.



"It wasn't our match since the beginning. I felt the team was tired. We tried and tried but the tempo was slow. Perhaps it was too much playing every three days. They were physically better than us but we finished well. It was a crazy game.



"I think all the teams were tired. Gokulam made two chances in the second half. They were getting cramps. Also, we didn't play well. We tried but it wasn't enough," he opined.



"We have not even trained for two months. The players are adapting to a particular style. The team is playing good football. Tonight the opponent pressed hard. As I said before we have a lot of things to improve," the Spanish coach concluded.



However, Gokulam Kerala coach Fernando Varela was not too impressed by his compatriot's comments citing Mohun Bagan's 'lack of preparation'.



"We started preparing one month after Mohun Bagan did. I think you cannot give excuse when you win or lose. We have trained well, we have a good physical trainer. You have to train both physically and tactically," the former CF Gava coach commented.



Man of the match and golden boot winner of the tournament with his eleven goals in five games Marcus Joseph was elated.



"My dream has come true. Yesterday I was telling (Andre) Ettiene that we have to win the tournament. We came one month before and winning the trophy now is great," said the Trinidadian striker.