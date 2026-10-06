Dunis: the World Cup was the reason behind the Gulf 27 title, and this is our plan for the Asian Cup

Greek coach Georgios Donis, the manager of the Saudi national team, put their triumph in the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", down to the experience gained at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Arabia beat the UAE 2-0 on Tuesday at the Inma Stadium in Jeddah to lift the trophy in the final of the 27th edition of the Gulf tournament.

Donis spoke at the press conference after the match in comments reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "From the first day the players had the desire and the passion, and there was unity and harmony within the team."

"We learned a lot from the World Cup experience, and with the instructions and the work we improved and developed step by step, and I believe the players deserve this result," he added.

Reflecting on his early days in charge, he continued: "I expect us to continue delivering the same performance in the future. When I took on the task I did not know the players fully, and we had not played many matches, but as time passed we improved a great deal, and now we see the level of understanding and development within the team."

The Greek coach also turned to his preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which Saudi Arabia will host at the end of this year.

"I respect the media, and I ask you for patience and support," he explained. "We want to develop football and continue with this group of players, such as Hammam and Firas. We must be patient with them, and we will give the best we have in the upcoming competitions."

His focus then shifted to the road ahead: "We will enjoy this moment, then we will assess our work and study all the matches technically, and look for the best solutions. We will choose the most suitable players for us, and we will see what happens next month, with our next selections being in December."

He concluded: "Throughout the tournament we saw great desire, love and passion from the fans, and they supported us at all times. I would look at them and feel that they deserved this joy, and today we made them happy. The players now feel confidence and pride, and they can achieve more together."

This is Saudi Arabia's first title in 23 years, since they were crowned champions of the 2003 Arabian Gulf Cup. The UAE, meanwhile, failed to reclaim the title they have been without since 2013.