Dundee: Why ex-Liverpool FC forward snubbed Orlando Pirates for AmaZulu FC

WHAT HAPPENED? After playing Bundesliga and Premier League football, Dundee returned to South Africa in 2008 to wind up his career at AmaZulu FC. But before signing for Usuthu, the Durban-born striker was given the chance to join Pirates.

Top player agent Mike Makaab offered to help him seal a move to the Soweto giants. Dundee, however, explains why he snubbed the chance to launch his Premier Soccer League career with the Buccaneers

WHAT DUNDEE SAID: "My spell [in Germany] ended with Stuttgart and I came back to South Africa to finish my career with AmaZulu," said Dundee as per Touchline News.

"I got in contact with Mike Makaab, he is someone I had known for a long time. He was not my agent but someone who helped me out. I called him and said, 'listen, Mike, I want to come back and play in South Africa. I'm not looking for an agent but I just want a club.'

"He said we can sort something in Joburg with Pirates and I said to him, 'no I just want to play in Durban because my parents are there' and the weather. I wasn't looking to earn huge amounts [of money]. I just wanted to come back and play for a year or two."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dundee then lasted just a season at Usuthu. During his prime, although he is regarded as one of the worst Liverpool signings, Dundee also snubbed the opportunity to play for Bafana Bafana.

He played for the Germany B team despite a chance to pledge international allegiance to South Africa and probably feature at the 2002 Fifa World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR DUNDEE? Since retiring, the now 50-year-old has disappeared from the football scene. It is not clear if he is still involved in the game in another capacity.