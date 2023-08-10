Dumisani Zuma, Gabadinho Mhango and Andile Jali are not bad boys but are geniuses, says Moroka Swallows mentor Steve Komphela

Steve Komphela says Premier Soccer League so-called bad-boys Andile Jali and Dumisani Zuma are the kind of players he loves working with.

Komphela comes to the defence of his players

Jali, Zuma and Mhango have history with bad behaviour

Swallows have a crunchy tie against Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED: Moroka Swallows head coach Steve Komphela took the risk of signing Andile Jali and Dumisani Zuma, both of whom whose troubles off the field are well-documented.

There have been reports about Jali arriving at Mamelodi Sundowns training under the influence of recreational beverages while Zuma on the other hand, was once taken to a rehabilitation centre by his former side Kaizer Chiefs.

Gabadinho Mhango also has his off-the-field antics. But Komphela says these players should be natured and treated with a certain level of delicacy.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: "I've taken geniuses. they act slightly out of the normal. If you are in a class and you are doing a speed test, by the time you give the sheet to the first student who is a genius when you reach the last student, the geniuses are done and bored and they become delinquent," Komphela told members of the media in the MTN8 launch on Thursday.

AND WHAT MORE: "You also have to be mature enough and not be intimated when you work with them. I appreciate every moment I have with them and if you can see how we interact off the pitch and how they solve the problems of the park. I would love to have a million of those kinds of players, I love them.

"They are not delinquents, they are geniuses. When you have players of that calibre, their talent is unquestionable and impeccable. So when you have such superstars you have to deal with it because it is not easy to deal with geniuses,"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since taking over at the Dube Birds, Komphela is still in search of his maiden win as Swallows drew their opening game against Golden Arrows and lost to Cape Town City on Wednesday. The search for a first win will continue this weekend when Komphela takes on MTN8 defending champions Sundowns.

WHAT'S NEXT: Komphela will face his former employers this Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Follow the live action here.