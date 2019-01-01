Dumisa Ngobe: Orlando Pirates should focus on winning the Caf Champions League

The retired midfielder backs the Buccaneers to go all out on the continent and forget about chasing domestic honours

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Dumisa Ngobe believes playing behind closed doors in Tunisia will help the Buccaneers in their Caf Champions League clash against ES Tunis on Saturday.

“I honestly think it’s a good opportunity for them to play behind closed doors and that means more motivation for them. We all know how hostile the fans are in North Africa with their lasers and so on,” Ngobe told Goal.

“It becomes a good chance for Pirates because they will now focus on the game and the players will just focus on the game and their opponents,” he said.

Although they remain favourites to win the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title, Pirates have failed to end their trophy barren patch under coach Milutin Sredojevic, and Ngobe urges the current squad to move on from their loss in the Nedbank Cup.

“It will be a new ball game and they must just erase their loss in the Nedbank Cup against (Black) Leopards last weekend,” the former Bafana Bafana midfielder said.

“Pirates will just have to focus on mental strength and plan to match the hosts physically. It’s a great advantage because there will be no shouts from the stands and it will definitely work for Pirates favour,” he reacted.

Speaking about the Cup loss to Black Leopards, Ngobe says Pirates must focus on conquering the continent.

“That can be my advice to the guys, to fight for winning the Caf Champions League because it pays better than all the other trophies in the country,” continued Ngobe.

“The priority for them is to fill the trophy cabinet because they have not been winning trophies in recent times. They just have to fight harder in the group stages because it is possible to reach the knockout stages,” he added.

“Caf competitions have money and they just have to go all out after losing the Nedbank Cup. I know they want the league, but it will not offer rewards that will equate to what the Caf competition offers,” he added.

“I don’t think they will be able to win the league and Caf tournament. I think if they reach the knockout stages that will be good and take them close to the final,” he concluded.