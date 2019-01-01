Ngobe: Orlando Pirates must strengthen defence with Jele ageing

The former Bafana Bafana midfield maestro feels three players should be replaced at Bucs

legend Dumisa Ngobe has called on the club's management to sign new defenders.



The Buccaneers have been busy in the current transfer window, but they have only signed one defender in Tebogo Tlolane, who is a left-back.

This is despite Pirates having parted ways with defenders Marshall Munetsi, Abbubaker Mobara and Caio Marcelo.

Ngobe has stressed the importance of reinforcing the defence as Bucs look to end their trophy drought during the upcoming 2019/20 season.



"Yes, most definitely. Pirates need new players in their defensive department," Ngobe told Goal.



"The Pirates defence should be strengthened because those players have left a void in the squad.

Happy Jele, Justice Chabalala and Alfred Ndengane remain Bucs' established central defenders.

However, Chabalala, who failed to make an appearance in the for the team under Milutin Sredojevic last season, could reportedly be offloaded by the club.

Bucs captain Jele will turn 33 midway through next season and Ngobe indicated the team lacks depth in the defensive department.



"A player like Happy Jele is not getting any younger. So, they should have enough cover and depth in their defence," the 46-year-old retired midfielder added.



"I think the club should bring in young defenders, who can grow with the team and carry it with Jele having retired."

Pirates have been linked with defender Thulani Hlatshwayo and it remains to be seen whether the Soweto giants will make an enticing offer for the accomplished player.