Dumisa Ngobe: Orlando Pirates' draw with African Stars not a bad result

The former South Africa international is confident that the Soweto giants will defeat their Namibian counterparts next weekend

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Dumisa Ngobe says the Buccaneers must just play their normal game in Namibia and not read too much into their goalless draw with African Stars in their Caf Champions League first-round clash at home.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic's men failed to find the back of the net at Orlando Stadium in the first leg on Saturday night, and now have it all to do in the away leg.

“I think it is good because they didn't concede at home and this means they must just find the back of the net in Namibia,” Ngobe told Goal.

“A goalless draw is a plus for them because it is different when you concede at home. On the other hand, travelling to Namibia is not really difficult for them and they will find it easy to settle down there when it comes to preparations and conditions,” he added.

“I don't think a goalless draw is a bad result or it says a lot about Pirates' quality because all the clubs are looking to reach the group stages hence there are good financial rewards and so on,” explained the legend.

“Look, the players are also doing well because they want to be scouted by South African clubs or even go overseas,” he reacted.

Going to the clash set to be staged at Sam Nujoma Stadium next Saturday, the former Bafana Bafana legend reckons the Soweto giants can reach the group stages.

“I see the draw in a positive way because Pirates tried to score goals and it's not like they lost the game at home,” he continued.

“They still have a chance and pressure is on the Namibians now. Pirates will reach the next stage of the tournament only if they can score goals and if they score early, that will put more pressure on the Namibians,” Ngobe responded.

“I am sure they have the courage to get goals and they must not focus too much on the draw at home,” said 'Isiphithiphithi'.

“I am not saying it will be easy in Namibia because we all know the players from our neighbouring countries, they raise their game when they meet South African clubs, but Pirates have character and will bounce back,” he concluded.