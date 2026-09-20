Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain and director of the "beIN Sports" channel network, faces a judicial investigation by French authorities over a suspected conflict of interest. The Paris public prosecutor's office announced the move today, Sunday.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the investigation centres on Al-Khelaifi's intervention in the distribution of the French league's television broadcasting rights during the summer of 2024. That intervention prompted the anti-corruption association "Anticor" to file an official complaint.

The complaint led to an official investigation last April, handed to the financial anti-corruption unit, as revealed by the French newspaper "L'Équipe".

According to the paper, Al-Khelaifi stepped in during July 2024 to broker a deal to broadcast French league matches jointly between the British platform "DAZN" and the "beIN Sports" network. The first platform paid 400 million euros to broadcast 8 matches. The second paid an additional 100 million euros for one match.

Sources close to Al-Khelaifi explained that the Paris Saint-Germain president made this offer at the request of a number of club presidents who feared no lucrative financial agreement would be reached.

"DAZN" walked away from the contract after failing to achieve the expected profits, forcing the French league association to launch its own television channel to broadcast the competition's matches.

For "Anticor", Al-Khelaifi's intervention was aimed at "influencing the decision of the association's board of directors in favour of the company he heads", specifically the "beIN Sports" network.

Nicolas de Tavernost, then president of the "Ligue+" channel set up by the French league association to broadcast the competition, denounced a similar suspected conflict of interest last winter.

Tavernost had all but concluded an agreement with the International Football Federation "FIFA" to broadcast all World Cup matches in the United States of America, and he told the club presidents about it, Al-Khelaifi among them.



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