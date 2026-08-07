Due to his club's stubbornness: Morocco star moves away from La Liga

A Spanish club has backed away from signing Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat, after talks once again ran aground on the financial demands of Turkey's Fenerbahce.

According to the Moroccan newspaper"El Botola", Real Betis's veteran coach Manuel Pellegrini urged the club's board to make another attempt for the Moroccan midfielder, keen as he is to bring him in this summer.

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Fenerbahce wouldn't budge. Their board held firm on 15 million euros to part with Amrabat, a figure Real Betis officials considered too steep, and the Spanish club decided to pull out of the deal once again.

Those high demands have dragged negotiations back to square one. Amrabat's move to the Andalusian club is stalled for now, pending whatever the coming days may bring.

Earlier press reports had claimed the Saudi federation lodged an offer for Amrabat, needing to reinforce midfield after the departure of Brazilian Fabinho, whose contract expired and which the board refused to renew.

That federation offer to Fenerbahce reached 12 million euros, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, alongside an enticing financial package for the Moroccan.