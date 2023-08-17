Dube opens up on Kaizer Chiefs struggles - 'I never had a failure's mentality'

Austin Dube is adamant he did everything to be successful at Kaizer Chiefs but his efforts did not pay dividends.

Dube was not Zwane's favourite

Struggled to make an impact last season

Defender explains situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Dube was a regular when Stuart Baxter was Chiefs' coach, but the tactian's exit at the beginning of the 2022/23 season contributed to the player's struggles.

Under coach Arthur Zwane, the defender made just one Premier Soccer League appearance and was eventually released.

The Richards Bay defender has now opened up on his situation at the Glamour Boys.

WHAT HE SAID: "I tried my level best to change the situation," Dube said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"You always want to reach a higher level in football and I did everything – being professional even off the field, everything, at training, just everything.

"No, I won’t say that [I failed]. I never had that mentality of being a failure. I wouldn’t be where I am or achieve things I have achieved because things didn’t work out well now I’m quitting, no. I have faith that something better will come for me again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi strengthened their defence with TS Galaxy's Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who joined from SuperSport United.

Chiefs have kept one clean sheet in three matches played across all competitions this season, while Dube's Richards Bay have conceded three in two matches.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs play TS Galaxy this Sunday in the PSL while Richards Bay face AmaZulu on Saturday August 19.