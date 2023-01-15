Dube ‘loves’ Kaizer Chiefs but considering January offers from PSL sides, says defender’s agent

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabani Dube’s agent Basia Michaels has revealed that the player is the subject of interest from a number of PSL sides.

Dube’s agent said the player has offers from PSL sides

The defender is yet to play for Kaizer Chiefs this season

30-year-old is exploring his options with January window open

WHAT HAPPENED? Michaels insists Dube likes being at Pirates and would love to stay with the Soweto giants despite falling put out of favour under coach Arthur Zwane, who is yet to hand him game time this season.

The former Richards Bay defender was highly-rated when he was snapped up by former Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter but has found life difficult in 2022-23, having managed 16 PSL appearances last season.

Dube and his representatives have been exploring their options as they seek the best possible solution to his current predicament and have not ruled out an exit this month.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Of course, there’s a lot of speculation about Austin leaving Chiefs during this current [January] window be it on loan or permanently,” Michaels told SABC.

“I haven’t had any meetings with the club, so I am in a situation where I can only believe that they are still willing to keep him. I can’t do much more than that.

“Should things change, then we can take it from there. It goes without saying that once Richards Bay were promoted, and Austin being their darling child, there was a link and he would have been a fit for them.

“I’ve had several conversations with chairman Jomo Biyela and it was something he was looking to explore. It just didn’t get to the point where it was concluded based on the fact that the transfer window closed.

“I have received a number of enquiries for his services, it then just becomes a question of whether Kaizer Chiefs management and technical team are willing to consider it. I don’t want to put them under pressure purely based on the fact that Austin loves being at Chiefs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Chiefs going through a rough patch, Zwane has so far not deemed it fit to utilise the 30-year-old former TS Galaxy and Richards Bay defender.

Dube joined Amakhosi from Richards Bay in 2021, signing a three-year deal, but looks set to depart before the end of his deal.

The Soweto giants have tended to lean on young players this season as Zwane seeks to build a new team capable of challenging for titles in the near future.

WHAT’S NEXT? Dube will be hoping to make his first appearance of the season when Chiefs, who suffered a 4-0 loss to AmaZulu on Friday, face leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on January 21.