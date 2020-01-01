Dube: Azam FC forward finally leaves for further treatment in South Africa

The Zimbabwean striker has travelled for further treatment after injuring his ulnar of the left hand during the Dar derby

Azam FC forward Prince Dube has left for where he will undergo extended treatment.

The Zimbabwean star injured his ulnar of the left hand during their Mainland Premier League defeat to Young Africans (Yanga SC) after just a quarter an hour of the derby played at Chamazi Stadium seven days ago.

The 23-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, had managed to score six goals and is among the top scorers in the top flight.

Azam have confirmed Dube has left for South Africa for further treatment and wished the player the best of luck.

“Our striker Prince [Dube] has today [Sunday] left for South Africa to undergo further scans and treatment on his left hand in South Africa,” the club confirmed on their social media pages, with a picture of the player at the airport ready to travel.

“Dube will be treated at Vincent Pallotti hospital situated in Cape Town and we wish all the best as he undergoes treatment and further wish him a speedy recovery.”

After the player picked up the injury, Azam also took to their social media pages to confirm the player will be treated in South Africa.

“Our striker Prince Dube, who was injured in our game against Yanga on Wednesday, November 25, will be taken to South Africa for treatment,” stated Azam.

“Dube, who is a Zimbabwe citizen, was injured in the 15th minute after hurting his left hand's ulnar [a nerve transmitting electrical signals to muscles especially in the forearm and hand].

“[Dube] will leave for South Africa on Sunday, November 29 via Airways. He will be treated at the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town where he will be treated by a specialist Robert Nicholas. Azam have been using this hospital to treat the players since 2011.”

The absence of Dube will surely affect the Chamazi-based giants who have already started to lose ground as far as winning the title is concerned after losing two matches against KMC and Yanga.

Azam are now second on the 18-team table with 25 points, six less than leaders Yanga, who beat JKT Tanzania 1-0 on Saturday.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ can, however, cut the gap if they win their match against Biashara United on Sunday.