Du Preez: Kaizer Chiefs working on making Stellenbosch star their third signing

Kaizer Chiefs are close to reaching an agreement with Stellenbosch FC which will see Ashley Du Preez join the Naturena-based giants.



The 24-year-old forward has been one of the standout attackers in the Premier Soccer League this season and his exploits recently earned him his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up.



Du Preez's eye-catching performances for Stellies have also caught the eye of Chiefs and the Glamour Boys are now working to complete his transfer from the Western Cape side.



This has been confirmed by an impeccable source who is close to the negotiations as Amakhosi look to reinforce their squad after enduring a trophyless 2021-22 campaign.



"The two clubs are still talking, but the negotiations are now at an advanced level. The deal should go through soon," the source told GOAL.



Du Preez has scored nine goals in 23 league starts for Stellies this term, while also netting twice in two appearances for Coastal United in the DStv Compact Cup.



Once the deal is finalised, the Stellenbosch-born player will become Chiefs' third signing for the upcoming 2022-23 season.



The Glamour Boys have already signed Stellenbosch defender Zitha Kwinika and AmaZulu FC attacking midfielder Siyethembe Sithebe on pre-contracts.



The duo will officially become Amakhosi players when the PSL transfer window opens on July 1.