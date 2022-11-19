Du Preez: Kaizer Chiefs told how to get former Stellenbosch FC star firing again

Stellenbosch FC chief executive officer Rob Benadie has recommended to Kaizer Chiefs how they can get Ashley du Preez firing.

Du Preez signed before the season began

He’s struggling for goals

Benadie wants patience on Du Preez

WHAT HAPPENED? Du Preez was signed by the Soweto giants in a bid to help solve goalscoring problems.

However, the forward has not been as effective as expected, and Benadie has recommended the star be given ample time in order to settle and rediscover his goalscoring touch.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Ashley is a wonderful boy. He is got a weapon that is difficult for us as a club to get back. He has pace and is very dynamic, probably the fastest guy in the league," Benadie said.

"We need to get around him and give him that support so that he can get his groove back. My recommendation to Kaizer Chiefs, give him time and support and to be patient with him. He will deliver.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Stellies boss acknowledges the environment at Naturena could have played a role in Du Preez’s current form.

"The pressure is different at Chiefs, and he is adapting," he added.

"If you’re going to put more pressure on him, he may not achieve what he should. He has got everything you need in a player, and most importantly, the style of football is totally different.

"There was no pressure for us to win the league. But at Chiefs, every game is a must-win. I am really hoping that he manages to deal with it well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika were signed from Stellies before the current season began.

Kwinika has gone on to be a regular starter at the heart of the defence as Du Preez struggles upfront.

In 13 games for the club, he has scored three goals and registered two assists for the Premier Soccer League side.

WHAT NEXT FOR DU PREEZ: Du Preez and his teammates will be back in action when the PSL resumes after the World Cup break. The Glamour Boys are set to face the Golden Arrows on December 31.