'Du Preez just kicked the ball forward' - Zwane slams Kaizer Chiefs after Marumo Gallants disappointment

The mentor was disappointed to see his charges fail to take their chances in front of goal, but he indicated Amakhosi are a work in progress

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane was unhappy with how Ashley du Preez played against Marumo Gallants on Sunday afternoon.





The Soweto giants had to come from behind to hold Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to a 1-1 draw in a Premier Soccer League encounter which was played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.





With his side trailing 1-0 at half-time, Zwane introduced Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana, but the Soweto-born tactician felt Du Preez did not understand what was expected from him.







"We had to change the formation, we had to push everyone forward, especially create width and have depth with Caleb now upfront," Zwane told SuperSport TV.







"But I don't think Ashley [Du Preez] understood what we wanted him to do, we said when Caleb goes, don't follow him, just stay in the pockets.





"You going to get those balls free there and that's why we had to bring on Sabelo [Radebe], Sabelo understands those pockets.







"But also he [Du Preez] wanted to carry the ball, sometimes when he doesn't carry the ball, he just kicks the ball forward and it's unlike him."





The retired winger was also disappointed to see his side fail to convert their chances with Zitha Kwinika having scored Amakhosi's late equalising goal from a set-piece.







"But like I've been saying it's a work in progress we know we going to get it right but I'm obviously disappointed, today we deserved better even though we did not play well," he added.







"But we should have done better in terms of converting, though we didn't have clear-cut chances we had numbers inside the box, we just had to pick one and score, just like we scored from a dead-ball situation."







Chiefs will next play host to SuperSport United in a PSL match at FNB Stadium on September 17.



