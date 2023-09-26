'Du Preez has been sacrifised by Amakhosi' - ex-Orlando Pirates star Modise advises Ntseki on how to use Kaizer Chiefs star

Former Orlando Pirates star Teko Modise believes Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is misusing Ashley du Preez.

Du Preez has been used on several positions

Chiefs still struggling for consistency

Modise believes Du Preez is misused

TELL ME MORE: Even after the signing of Ranga Chivaviro and Jasond Gonzalez as the club's forwards to help Du Preez has been drafted into different positions as the team struggles to score goals.

He is a versatile attacker who can play where the coach asks him. Modise believes the 26-year-old can deliver at Chiefs and make them forget about getting another striker.

WHAT HE SAID: "Look at the player that has been sacrificed, who plays every position at Kaizer Chiefs; that is Du Preez. He plays on the left, he plays on the right," Modise said as quoted by Far Post.

"There are a lot of quality players at Chiefs. While everybody is playing at their favourite position, he’s always been moved around like a chess ball.

"Chiefs are not a team that are supposed to play with a top man, when you have a target man and you want to play transitional football, it’s not going to happen. It needs speed, if they use him right they won’t have to go to the market for a striker."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Modise has further stated Du Preez is still an unfinished product but is coachable.

"There is no team that I talk [better] about as Kaizer Chiefs. Du Preez is a striker, is a modern striker. Du Preez is coachable, you look at the mistakes that he makes, those are coachable moments," he added.

"He can’t finish; as a coach or as a trainer you stay behind with Du Preez to do extras so he can improve.

"Nobody makes better runs in the PSL than Du Preez. For Du Preez to shine the way he is, who is the passer at Kaizer Chiefs? You can’t have a Du Preez who does all these runs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the Premier Soccer League, Du Preez has one goal from the six matches he has been involved in.

Du Preez further scored two goals and provided an assist as the Glamour Boys reached the MTN8 semi-finals but fell against Downs.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs are desperate to get silverware this season and the most realistic target is the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup.