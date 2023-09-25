Du Preez, Castillo, Mmodi - who is Kaizer Chiefs' best player so far this season? Doctor Khumalo picks one

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has named the player he thinks has been the best for the Soweto giants so far this season.

Most Chiefs players have been unconvincing

But Mmodi, Castillo and Du Preez have performed

Club legend Doc Khumalo picks between the three

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs players have been under stern criticism for underperforming as the club struggles to end an eight-year trophy drought.

The Glamour Boys were on Saturday booted out of the MTN8 by Mamelodi Sundowns at the semi-final stage.

Although Chiefs were eliminated under controversial circumstances, that reignited questions about the quality of coach Molefi Ntseki’s squad.

But Khumalo identifies the player he feels has been outstanding for the Soweto giants.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Ashley he’s the only player that I can single out to say ‘what a great performance’,” he said on SABC Sport as per iDiski Times.

“He’s giving you attack, he’s defending. He’s saved a situation where it was a counter-attack, all the way he sprinted and cleared the ball.

“These are the problems of the game, he could see ‘if I don’t sprint and save the situation, clearly they are going to score.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mmodi and Castillo could exonerate Ntseki as Chiefs have endured years of transfer blunders.

Most arrivals at Naturena have flopped but Mmodi has proved to be a hit and has even maintained his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Castillo has been a mainstay in the Amakhosi midfield where he has mostly partnered Yusuf Maart.

Du Preez endured a lot of criticism last season but looks like an improved man this term.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys have not registered victory in their last four games across all competitions and they will be hoping to pick themselves up when they host Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.