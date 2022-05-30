Du Preez & Kwinika: Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch agree terms on pair

The duo is set to become part of the Arthur Zwane-led rebuilding project and this ends weeks of speculation around their move to Naturena

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Kaizer Chiefs over the transfer of Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika.

The pair will join Amakhosi on July 1 and arrive in a new era under coach Arthur Zwane who has indicated there will be a clearout at Chiefs.

“Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to terms over the transfer of both Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez. Both Du Preez and Kwinika will join Chiefs at Naturena as of the 1st of July,” Stellenbosch announced in a statement.

Forward Du Preez came through Stellenbosch’s development structures and has been with the first team for six seasons.

The 24-year-old scored nine Premier Soccer League goals in the just-ended season.

His arrival could see the departure of Lazarous Kambole and Leonardo Castro, who did not score a single goal in a difficult campaign by Chiefs.

“It’s never an easy decision leaving a club like Stellenbosch, a town that’s given me so much, a community that’s given me so much,” Du Preez said.

“I want to thank the management, the coaching staff, Garth Le Roux, Rob Benadie [Stellenbosch CEO]. I want to thank them for supporting me. I want to thank the community for supporting me through thick and thin.”

Defender Kwinika grew up at Chiefs where he was an academy player and returns after other stints at Thanda Royal Zulu, Chippa United and Bidvest Wits.

Chiefs’ defence has been a major concern and his arrival could see Daniel Cardoso’s contract not being renewed.

“I’m grateful for Stellenbosch, especially Coach Steve Barker, Rob Benadie but importantly my teammates,” said Kwinika.

“They helped me become a better player, so I am quite grateful for the team, and everyone involved in the backroom staff. I also want to thank the supporters for the love they showed me.

“Even though I am looking forward to the new challenge that lies ahead of me I will always represent the Winelands wherever I go because they helped me to grow and become a better player, a better individual, and a better human being.”

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker feels Chiefs will be signing one of the best central defenders in 28-year-old Kwinika.

“It will be tough to replace a player like Zitha. I rate him as one of the best centre backs in this league and I’m glad we could provide the opportunity for him to showcase his abilities and develop into the player that he is today,” said Barker.

“Even though it’s tough to see him go, we are incredibly happy for Zitha and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Apart from Du Preez and Kwinika, AmaZulu midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe is also on his way to Naturena after signing a pre-contract.