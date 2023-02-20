Du Preez & Dolly: How Kaizer Chiefs attackers were neutralized by Golden Arrows' Vilakazi

Golden Arrows co-coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi has revealed how Kaizer Chiefs dangermen Keagan Dolly and Ashley du Preez were stopped on Sunday.

Arrows came from behind twice to win 3-2

Chiefs had come into the match as favourites

Vilakazi explained how he stopped Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED: Vilakazi stated Arrows came into the match against Chiefs with nothing to lose.

The tactician explained the tactics he employed to ensure his team claimed a massive 3-2 Premier Soccer League win over Amakhosi at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think we knew this was going to be a difficult one. But our plan was that we want to go to them, we have nothing to lose but to get something out of this game," Vilakazi told SuperSport TV."I think we still need to improve in terms of our defensive structure. I think lack of concentration is killing us here and there. If you look at the first goal, it was a throw-in.

"The players are not even facing - they took a quick one. So those critical moments; we suffer a lot from them. Going to the second half, we planned that we didn't want to stay back but take the game to Chiefs because we saw the possibility of winning the game."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician further explained how Amakhosi dangermen were stopped.

"We dominated and were able to manage [Keagan] Dolly and the other one playing on the side," he added.

"Just to lock them because they are the ones, with [Ashley] Du Preez, who are cutting in and causing us problems and creating a numerical advantage inside.

"So we allowed our fullbacks to go inside with them and our wingers had to stay and deal with their fullbacks and I think we did much better in the second half."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss did not go down well with Chiefs supporters who went on to boo coach Arthur Zwane and the players.

Golden Arrows were the best team overall and according to the stats, they deserved maximum points.

Orlando Pirates will be smiling considering the fact that Amakhosi are rivaling them for a Caf Champions League spot.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane will have to work on his team's weaknesses ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby.