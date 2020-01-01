DStv announced as new sponsor of PSL

The television company has replaced the banking giants, who recently ended their 13-year partnership with the league

DStv has been confirmed as the new sponsor of the Premier Soccer League ( ) ahead of the 2020/21 season.

As a Goal previously reported the television company was the favourite to take over the sponsorship deal and replace Absa.

Absa and the PSL recently ended their sponsorship relationship of the top-flight league when their deal expired at the end of the recent 2019/20 campaign.

The announcement regarding the new league sponsor was made by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza from the SuperSport Studios in Randburg, Gauteng on Thursday evening.

“The PSL announces that DStv is now the official sponsor of the PSL. This competition will be referred to as the DStv Premiership,” Khoza said.

"It’s a synergy that is powerful in what it brings to the supporters in that it the PSL continues to innovate and improve its products, which will have the full backing of DStv, whose offering requires an abundance of local content.

“There is no them and us. We are joined at the hip to produce enhanced consumption for the best products for our deserving supporters.”

DStv which is a division of the MultiChoice Group is already in partnership with the PSL to sponsor the reserve league, known as the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.

The Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service also sponsors the league's reserve league cup known as the MultiChoice Diski Shield.

Absa had been the PSL's premier sponsor since 2007 and the league had to look for a new sponsor after ways with the banking giants.

Bidvest Group was linked to the title sponsorship after they ended their partnership with Wits.

South African services, trading, and distribution company sold Wits' PSL status to National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

While companies such as Betway, and Telkom were also reported to be keen on sponsoring the league in recent months.

The new 2020/21 season is expected to kick off next month.