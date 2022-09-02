The Ivory Coast legend has happy the 33-year-old agreed to join the Blues who have struggled for consistency in the Premier League

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has expressed his delight after former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined the club from Barcelona.

The Blues paid the Spanish outfit £10 million ($12m) for the services of the 33-year-old Gabonese forward. The move ended the striker's brief spell in La Liga where he featured in 18 top-tier matches, scoring 11 goals and providing an assist in the process.

Drogba has taken to his Twitter account to congratulate the ex-Borussia Dortmund striker on the move.

"Finally! Remember the time we spoke about it years ago? Happy for you brother," the 44-year-old former Ivory Coast captain posted.

Aubameyang rejoins the Premier League where he made 128 appearances for Arsenal between 2017 and 2022 January before falling out with manager Mike Arteta and leaving for the Blaugrana. He scored 68 league goals for the North London side.

At Chelsea, the striker is expected to fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku, who made a return to Inter Milan after a disappointing season with Thomas Tuchel's team.

Aubameyang will wear jersey No. 9 at Chelsea, also worn by the bulky Belgian. In a reply to Drogba's tweet, Samak Laban Tamr Hindi said the new attacker would have inherited the legend's jersey number as opposed to the one he has been given.

"[You] should have told him to take number 11, Didier, now we are all worried," he expressed his concern.

However, Nate had a different opinion, "I will say it now; Aubameyang will break the no.9 curse."

Baffor is already worried about the physique of the veteran forward, casting his doubt on how long he will last.

"Auba should have joined Chelsea when he was leaving Arsenal, we pray to get 2 seasons out of him," he replied.

Chelsea have started the season inconsistently and are currently 10th on the table with seven points after five matches. Aubameyang might make his debut on Saturday against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.