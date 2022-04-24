'Drogba not valued by Ivorians' - Fans hit out after legendary striker fails to secure FIF Presidency

On Saturday, Ex-Chelsea and Cote Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba failed in his bid to become the president of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) after crashing out in the first round of the elections.

The two-time African Player of the Year got 21 votes and finished third behind Yacine Idriss Diallo who claimed 59 votes and Sory Diabate who managed 50 votes.

Drogba submitted his candidacy bid on August 1, 2020, in front of a large gathering at the FIF headquarters in Abidjan.

Even with his popularity, there was doubt he could meet the eligibility requirements after the Ivory Coast Footballers Association (AFI) failed to endorse his candidacy which drew the disappointment of the African section of the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) by suspending them.

When allowed to take part, he failed in the first hurdle and Yacine Idriss Diallo was eventually selected.

"They are afraid, he cannot be controlled and manipulated to do their underhand jobs. Rotten system in Africa. We will rather celebrate mediocrity than excellence. They ganged up against the best candidate!" - Ukaba Martin

"Cartels reap big in such scenarios! Next time my super striker. Blues always" - Krop Apalomagel Micah

"Ivorians don't value their own,Drogba that is so respected and value in England, Hmmmmm,politics has taken over everything,I thought things like this happens only in Nigeria" - Queen Precious

Another fan felt that Drogba was inspired by Samuel Eto'o who was recently elected as the Cameroon FA's President.

"Just because Etoo got it in Cameroon, DD went to try his luck. That's not too bad. Try again next time... ,"- Chukwuma Munachimso Eke posted. However, others were quick to rectify him.

"How did you know it was because Eto'o went in, that made Drogba pick interest? - Prince C Evans

"You know nothing sir Eto'o its recently compared to Drogba it's his second attempt" - Everisto Mc II

"How will Africa ever grow with this mentality? So the Michel Platinis and other retired footballers who went into sports administration meant nothing till Eto'o? Or is your knowledge simply limited?" - Cyril Alando

"You are wrong brother, Drogba contested before Eto'o. This is the second time Drogba is contesting for that post. By the way, Drogba will not win coz he will never bribe any delegate to vote for him" - Athanasius Emmanuel Igomu.

Finally, a section of the supporters congratulated the former striker for the bold move, others regarding him as a winner.

"Standing alone for this is enough reasons I will respect him; and to the people of Ivory Coast, you don't know what you're doing, you must be lost and blind not to have given this man the votes..." - Galant Winnero"The fact alone that he was amongst the people that came out for the position, he's a winner. Better luck next time sir" - Kc Sheddy"I wish you courage since you will have to make it" - Jakie Diakite Champion