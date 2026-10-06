Dream player for eight million euros? Borussia Dortmund could spring a surprise transfer in the winter

The newly minted Poland international was one of the leading candidates shortly before the transfer deadline to replace Giannis Konstantelias, who suffered a serious knee injury, at Borussia Dortmund. The move never materialised because the Black and Yellows signed Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal instead of the Polish attacking jewel.

Still, the 19-year-old could yet end up in Dortmund a few months later. As Sky report, sporting director Ole Book remains in contact with Regula. According to the report, Regula could again become an option for Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window.

Zaglebie Lunin, however, are said to want seven to eight million euros for Regula. That is a lot of money for Borussia Dortmund, who have hardly any financial room for manoeuvre left after their major summer investment. Things could change in winter if Luca Reggiani leaves the club.

Will Luca Reggiani clear the way for Regula at Borussia Dortmund?

Luca Reggiani was one of the breakthrough players in the second half of last season when Borussia Dortmund were at times short of centre-backs. The 18-year-old Italian stepped up from the Under-19s and the second team and delivered some convincing displays when Dortmund threw him in at the deep end. In his fourth Bundesliga match, he even scored his first goal. The reward was a professional contract.

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This summer, though, the one-cap Italy international emerged as one of the losers of pre-season and Filippo Mane moved ahead of him in the internal centre-back pecking order. New signing Joane Gadou, Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton are also established in the back three under coach Niko Kovac.

Bild recently reported that Reggiani is considering leaving Dortmund in winter. By the international break, he had made only two brief appearances in the Bundesliga and DFB Cup. There is also unlikely to be any shortage of interested clubs in winter.

AC and Inter, along with Southampton shortly before the transfer deadline, were all said to be interested in the summer. But Reggiani chose to stay.

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