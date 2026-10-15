According to Bild, the winger's Borussia Dortmund contract was due to run until 2027. After initially hesitating, Dortmund officials sought an early extension with the 24-year-old in the final months of last season. Adeyemi made it clear he would leave the club next year, so Dortmund negotiated with Barcelona, who eventually paid a €22 million transfer fee for him.

Dortmund are now unhappy with how things turned out, according to the report. Adeyemi has excelled for Barcelona so far and already has seven goal contributions in ten competitive appearances. Dortmund believe they were right to want to extend his contract.

To give themselves more certainty in their planning, Dortmund intend to address contract extensions even earlier. Three players whose contracts run until 2028 are now in focus: Gregor Kobel, Waldemar Anton and Julian Ryerson. Dortmund reportedly want to extend the three key players' deals as quickly as possible to avoid lengthy discussions and negotiations like those in Adeyemi's case.

What are Dortmund's chances of securing quick extensions?

Talks with Waldemar Anton look the most straightforward, according to the report. The centre-back has established himself alongside Nico Schlotterbeck at Dortmund and leads the defence during Schlotterbeck's injury-related absences. Dortmund also plan talks with Ryerson in November. Clubs in England have repeatedly shown tentative interest in him, which a new deal could quickly fend off.

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As for Gregor Kobel, Bild also rates his chances of signing a new deal as good. He might only have second thoughts if a goalkeeping spot opened up for him at an absolute top club. That has not happened so far, and the 28-year-old could therefore soon extend his contract beyond 2028.