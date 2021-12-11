Drama as TS Galaxy boss Sukazi denied entry into Orlando Pirates' home

There was drama at Orlando Stadium ahead of the PSL match between Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy on Saturday evening.



A video of Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi battling with police and security after being denied entry into the iconic stadium was posted on the club's official Twitter page.



The Rockets stated Sukazi had to fight his way into the arena even though he had the relevant accreditation passes.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos was also denied access to Orlando Stadium to watch the PSL encounter between Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in September this year.







The Belgian tactician ended up missing the titanic encounter which saw the Buccaneers succumb to a 2-0 defeat to Masandawana at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue.









Broos said he was "really upset" as he could not watch the game between the two Gauteng giants live - when speaking on SABC TV.

The PSL later apologised to the South African Football Association for the mix-up.