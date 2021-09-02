DR Congo vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Taifa Stars will target a perfect start when they face the Leopards in their group opener at Stade TP Mazembe on Thursday

Tanzania will begin their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign with an away game against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.

Taifa Stars under Danish coach Kim Poulsen are pooled in Group J of the qualifiers alongside Benin and Madagascar and will play the Leopards in their opener at Stade TP Mazembe before they return home to host Madagascar on September 7 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Game DR Congo vs Tanzania Date Thursday, August 02, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tannzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position DR Congo squad Goalkeepers Ley Matampi, Parfait Mandanda and Joel Kiassumbua. Defenders Chancel Mbemba Mangulu, Marcel Tisserand, Christian Luyindama, Fabrice Nsakala, Yannick Bangala Litombo, Chris Mavinga, Djos Issama, Djuma Shabani, Ngonda Muzinga, Arthur Masuaku, Merveille Bokadi and Jordan Ikoko. Midfielders Mukoko Tonombe, Charles Pickel, Omenuke Mfulu, Neeskens Kebano, Ricky Tulengi, and Pelly Ruddock. Forwards Kabongo Kasongo, Britt Assombalonga, Isaac Tshibangu and Jonathan Bolingi.

DR Congo coach Hector Cuper has outlined his plans for the team heading into the qualifiers insisting they will strive to end their long wait of reaching the competition in Qatar.

Congo’s last appearance at the World Cup came in 1974 and the 65-year-old Argentinian is confident they will make things right in this campaign.

“We came to some important conclusions after our first two friendlies and we're trying very hard to make corrections," Cuper explained to Fifa.com. “The only obstacle to our ambitions is the time factor. We're working on the squad's intensity and cohesion, and we're staying focused on our upcoming opponents.

“This country's absence from the World Cup for 47 years boosted my motivation when I accepted this job. Now, I'm making the most of being able to prepare in good conditions and I'm staying optimistic.”

On facing Tanzania, Cuper said: “What I'm really hoping for is that everyone feels convinced it's possible [to qualify]. We'll have to be united and extremely motivated because we'll be playing to give joy and pleasure to the Congolese people.”

Probable XI for DR Congo: Matampi, Bahumeto, Kimwaki, Bokadi, Lomalisa, Litombo, Munganga, Miche, Lusala, Tulengi, Bolingi.

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Unattached), Ramadhan Kabwili (Young Africans), and Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC).

Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni and Kenned Wilson (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job (Young Africans), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC), and Nickson Kibabage (Youssofia, Morocco). Midfielders Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdulrazack Mohammed (Azam FC), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), and Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union). Forwards Simon Msuva (Wydad Club, Morocco), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Meshack Mwamita (Gwambina FC), and Iddy Seleman (Azam FC).

Tanzania coach Poulsen will bank on strikers Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva to register a flying start and has also asked his players to be very cautious when they come up against the Leopards.

“When you play a World Cup qualifier away, with an opponent like DR Congo, a team with a lot of experienced players, you need to be very careful. That’s why I included a number of experienced players too that can keep the fight on,” Poulsen said as quoted by CafOnline.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Mwenda, Nyoni, Mwamnyeto, Yahya, Salum, Lyanga, Samatta, Bocco, Msuva.