Dove: Kaizer Chiefs sign ex-Cape Town City defender

The 28-year-old Mozambique international joins Amakhosi six months after he left the Citizens

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former Cape Town City left-back Edmilson Dove.

The defender joins the Soweto giants on a two-year contract with the option of extending it for a further season.

Dove had been training with Amakhosi for the past few weeks in which he managed to impress coach Arthur Zwane.

“Amakhosi have added Edmilson Gabriel Dove to their squad list for the 2022/23 DStv Premier Soccer League season on a two-year deal with a further one-year option,” Chiefs announced on Thursday afternoon.

“The talented left-footer who is able to play at wing-back and centre-back has been training with Amakhosi and will be eligible to play once his paperwork has been finalised.”

It is yet to be seen if the defender’s paperwork would be ready by Saturday when Chiefs visit Mamelodi Sundowns in a potentially-stormy Premier Soccer League encounter.

Naturally a left-back, Dove is also comfortable playing in central defence.

With Zwane having recently said he is in the market for a left-footed centre-back, Dove could settle those needs.

After being released by Cape Town City in February, the 28-year-old trained with UD Songo in his home country, before joining Chiefs’ pre-season camp.

Amakhosi is the second PSL club for Dove to sign for after he spent five and half years with Cape Town City.

Meanwhile, Chiefs had added their former midfielder David Mathebula as coach of one of their development teams.

The 39-year-old will be in charge with the Amakhosi Under-19 side and will also be working with their DStv Diski Challenge team.

“Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder David Lyborn Mathebula has been appointed as head coach of Amakhosi’s Under-19 youth team as well as assistant coach to the reserve side,” Chiefs confirmed.

“Mathebula will work with other Kaizer Chiefs youth development academy coaches including Jimmy Jambo and Tshidiso Letsholonyane and will serve as coach Vela Khumalo’s assistant in the reserve side that plays in the DStv Diski Challenge.”

Mathebula has PSL coaching experience after previously being co-coach of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Chiefs have also announced they will play their home game against Richards Bay at Moses Mabhida on August 20.

"Kaizer Chiefs are eagerly looking forward to the long-awaited return to their home away from home, Moses Mabhida stadium, when they host Richards Bay F.C. on Saturday evening, 20 August 2022 at 8pm," the club said.