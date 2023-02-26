Edmilson Dove revealed Kaizer Chiefs stopping Orlando Pirates trio Monnapule Saleng, Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule in the Soweto Derby.

Dove produced a Man of the Match display

Saleng, Lorch and Pule had limited chances

Defender reveals how the trio was kept quiet

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates were limited in the final third as Chiefs managed to eventually claim a 1-0 win at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Dove, who missed the Glamour Boys' 3-2 loss against Golden Arrows due to flu, was given a Man of the Match Award as his team won their fifth consecutive derby.

The Sea Robbers' dangermen Saleng, Lorch, and Pule were kept quiet and the Mozambique international further commended the entire team for a good display that secured maximum points.

WHAT HE SAID: "It really feels good to be getting stuck in there with gents, this [Man of the Match Award] is for them as well," Dove told the media.

"I mean, it is a team effort; congratulations to the whole team. We knew it was going to be a difficult game but we stuck to the plan and got rewarded.

"We knew that we had to deal with their wide players. You know Saleng is fast, Pule was there, Lorch and I guess what worked for us is keeping a compact back-line and making sure we move as a team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win was vital for Chiefs' ambition to qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.

Coach Arthur Zwane will hope to have the centre-back fit for him to achieve his target and ensure the team pushes for Nedbank Cup glory.

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will now prepare for another crucial game against the top-two candidates Richards Bay in the next league match.