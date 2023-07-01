Doubting Kaizer Chiefs fans assured - 'Ntseki has what it takes to be successful in PSL' - coach Larsen

Clinton Larsen insists Molefi Ntseki will deliver at Kaizer Chiefs who are desperate for success after going for years without a major trophy.

Ntseki will coach Chiefs next season

Fans have cast their doubts about his coaching abilities

Larsen gives them reason to be optimistic

WHAT HAPPENED: Ntseki was appointed the new Chiefs coach recently, replacing Zwane who will serve as his assistant.

The fans are not impressed with the changes, stating the tactician does not have the experience needed to help the team deliver.

However, Larsen, who Ntseki deputised during his time as Bloemfontein Celtic coach, is adamant Amakhosi made the right choice that will pay dividends.

WHAT HE SAID: "I was not really surprised because as a senior coach within the club, with the experience that he has at the national level, I thought to myself, why not give him an opportunity to see how he takes this challenge on? I know him well from the year I spent with him before he went to the national team and I do believe that he is a very astute coach, who, given the right support, could surprise a lot of people," Larsen told Metro FM.

"I do believe he has what it takes to be successful as a coach in the PSL. He is the type of coach that also keeps abreast with the modern trends in football, but his management style for me was one where he is very respectful of the players and the people that work with him.

"He will create for sure a very healthy working relationship with everybody at Kaizer Chiefs. He will have more productive players working in a good environment that he will definitely create."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For more than a month, Chiefs were reportedly locked in talks with former Yanga SC coach Nasreddine Nabi with intentions of working together.

When the deal fell through, Ntseki was given the mantle and will now have to give his best to deliver major silverware for the first time since the 2014/15 season when they won the PSL.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki is now with the team for pre-season ahead of the new season.