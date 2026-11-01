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Nino Duit
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Double shock: Bayern Munich announce diagnoses for Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
S. Gnabry
I. Saibari

Bayern Munich will be without Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry for the time being. The club announced this on Sunday lunchtime.

The two attacking players picked up injuries on Saturday during the 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Borussia Dortmund, and both had to come off in the first half. "Both injuries are quite serious," said board member for sport Max Eberl immediately after the final whistle. Thorough examinations confirmed his fears.

In a challenge with Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, Saibari tore the syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle. The 25-year-old Moroccan has already undergone successful surgery. An injury of this kind usually means two to three months out. Gnabry suffered a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh but is likely to return sooner.

Bayern Munich provide no update on Michael Olise

Michael Olise also came off against Borussia Dortmund after picking up a knock. The 24-year-old Frenchman is understood to have complained of knee problems, but Bayern Munich have provided no update. It remains unclear whether Olise will be available for Tuesday's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Alongside Saibari and Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala will definitely be absent. Diaz is expected to return at the end of November following his torn muscle bundle, while Musiala could make his comeback from a torn muscle fibre as early as next Saturday against FSV Mainz 05. That leaves Harry Kane and Lennart Karl as the only attacking players certain to be fit against Atletico.

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Champions League

03 Nov 2026

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First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer may be available again on Tuesday. His deputy Jonas Urbig was also hurt against Dortmund when Carney Chukwuemeka's knee struck him in the face during a challenge.

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