The defending champions' star striker lasted just 19 minutes against his former club before injury forced him off with the score at 0-0. Dembele was injured during a running duel without direct contact from an opponent. He accelerated into a sprint, then suddenly pulled up and clutched his left thigh.

Cameras captured Dembele's face contorted with pain, and it quickly became clear he could not continue. The 2018 world champion had recently returned to outstanding form for PSG, scoring four goals and providing six assists in ten competitive matches this season. The 29-year-old recorded six goal contributions in just two Champions League games and was outstanding in last week's 4-2 win over Manchester City.

Coach Luis Enrique sent on former Barca striker Ferran Torres in Dembele's place. Torres missed a huge chance in the 25th minute. Unmarked and leaning backwards after an excellent headed lay-off from Joao Neves, he saw Joan Garcia pull off a superb save.

Already struggling with injury problems, Barcelona had to make an early change too. The 28-year-old former Leipzig player Dani Olmo suffered an injury in a midfield challenge with Vitinha, prompting Hansi Flick to bring on Fermin Lopez.

A third injury-enforced substitution almost followed in the first half. PSG defender Willian Pacho was lying on the ground after a challenge with Fermin Lopez when Lopez's boot accidentally struck him on the forehead. Ilya Zabarnyi began preparing to come on as a precaution, but Pacho was able to continue.

At the Parc des Princes, the meeting between the league leaders and the second-placed side lived up to high expectations. PSG had three good chances in the opening ten minutes alone, while Anthony Gordon narrowly missed the chance to shoot from close range at the other end after a cross from Lamine Yamal.

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Desire Doue rewarded the superior hosts with the opening goal in the 38th minute. After winning the ball in Barca's half, the France international wasted no time, placing a right-footed shot from 17 metres into the bottom left corner.