Double injury blow for Bayern Munich! Two Bayern stars forced off early against Borussia Dortmund

Saibari was the first to suffer an injury, having missed the biggest chance of the match so far in the 24th minute. Konrad Laimer played a superb through ball to send the Moroccan clear against Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, but Saibari pushed it slightly too far ahead and Kobel came out to clear. As they challenged for the ball, the Swiss goalkeeper's head struck Saibari's knee and he also trapped the attacker's ankle.

While Kobel could continue, Saibari stayed down grimacing in pain and needed treatment. "That looks like it could be something more serious," Sky pundit Lothar Matthäus feared. Saibari's match was over shortly afterwards, with Nathaniel Brown coming on in his place.

Minutes later, Bayern suffered another setback when Serge Gnabry suddenly felt pain in his left foot. The cause was not immediately clear. Despite receiving treatment, the attacker had to go off in the 31st minute, with Josip Stanisic replacing him. At the start of the second half, Sky commentator Wolff Fuss cited information passed on to him and reported an "ankle problem" for Saibari and an "injury to the back of the right thigh" for Gnabry.

As BVB scored what appeared to be the opening goal, Carney Chukwuemeka jumped into Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig's face with his knee. Urbig, 23, needed treatment but could continue, unlike his two team-mates. Referee Tobias Stieler disallowed Jobe Bellingham's goal after a VAR review because Chukwuemeka was offside. In the second half, Michael Olise also had to go off injured. The Frenchman began to limp after injuring himself without contact from another player and signalled to the Bayern bench that he needed to be substituted. Lennart Karl replaced him in the 84th minute.

At the other end, Konrad Laimer had put the record champions ahead in the 38th minute. Bayern broke quickly after Felix Nmecha misplaced a pass. Michael Olise carried the ball forward and found Laimer, who raced towards the Dortmund goal. Kobel saved his first effort but could do nothing about the rebound. Bayern led 1-0 at half-time. Serhou Guirassy equalised for BVB in the 60th minute, before Dayot Upamecano made it 2-1 to Bayern in the 66th.