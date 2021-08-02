'Dos a Cero!' - USMNT shocks Mexico in extra time once again to seal second trophy of summer

Miles Robinson broke through in the 117th minute on Sunday to give the Stars and Stripes another win over their rivals

A summer blessed by two intense tournament finals between the U.S. men's national team and Mexico concluded in thrilling fashion on Sunday, with center back Miles Robinson heading in the Gold Cup winner for the USMNT deep into extra-time.

Though the sides were significantly different than the ones that met one another for the chaotic Nations League final in June, the level of drama remained roughly the same. Robinson's goal set off a dogpile with teammates near the corner flag, wild celebrations in the stands and reactions on social media.

Goal has chronicled how the Gold Cup final went down.

Missed chances both ways

The fact the match even reached extra time was a shocker, as both teams created and missed phenomenal chances.

Paul Arriola had two of the best in regulation for the USMNT. Orbelin Pineda went close several times for Mexico.

Off the post for the United States 🥴pic.twitter.com/TIzqPiDuH4 — Goal (@goal) August 2, 2021

Pineda gets a clean look but can't put it on frame for Mexico! 😬 pic.twitter.com/cH3dGVaRKz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 2, 2021

I don’t totally understand “expected goals” but it feels like it should something like USA 8-8 Mexico. — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) August 2, 2021

How is this match still level 😱 pic.twitter.com/qClcvjm1v5 — Goal (@goal) August 2, 2021

Herrera escapes with yellow for high boot

El Tri midfielder Hector Herrera may have been fortunate to remain on the pitch after this second-half challenge...

Red card?



Not for Mexico’s Hector Herrera in the #GoldCup final 🥵



pic.twitter.com/WdbIofHhkc — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) August 2, 2021

Gotta respect Herrera’s insistence on seeing just how far one can go with Concacaf officiating before getting sent off. — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) August 2, 2021

USMNT wins it late through Robinson

MILES ROBINSON PUTS THE UNITED STATES AHEAD DEEP INTO EXTRA-TIME 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/IHmikFjsHc — Goal (@goal) August 2, 2021

The United States has beaten Mexico in the Gold Cup final!



Summer trophy count: 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/POGbE630Jg — Goal (@goal) August 2, 2021