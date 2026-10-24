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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FRANKFURTAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Dortmund throw the ball of fire to Bayern Munich with a hard-fought win over Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bayern Munich
Germany

Bayern Munich will face Freiburg amid a storm of absences

Borussia Dortmund climbed to the top of the Bundesliga, at least temporarily, after grinding out a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday in the seventh round of the competition.

Victory took Dortmund's tally to 17 points, three clear of second-placed Bayern Munich. The champions have played a game fewer and face a tricky trip to Freiburg on Sunday, with the hosts sitting third on 13 points.

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Both sides carved out chances in the first half, and Frankfurt threatened more than once. Jonathan Burkardt squandered a clear opening in the 27th minute, and Gregor Kobel beat away a dangerous effort from Younes Ben Taleb, who was through on goal after a mistake in Dortmund's midfield.

At the other end, Frankfurt goalkeeper Noah Atubolu shone against Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, who came close to breaking the deadlock again in the 53rd minute only to see his header crash against the crossbar. Kobel also turned away a powerful attempt from Algeria star Farès Chaïbi.

Maximilian Beier settled it. On as a substitute in the 68th minute, he struck Dortmund's only goal in the 80th, finishing off a decisive pass from fellow replacement Jobe Bellingham after a spell of pressure at both ends.

Dortmund had arrived on the back of two straight league draws, 2-2 with Werder Bremen and 0-0 against Union Berlin. This win puts them back on the winning path at home and piles the pressure on Bayern Munich ahead of Sunday's game.

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