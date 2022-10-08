Dortmund prodigy Moukoko breaks 27-year-old Klassiker record against Mane's Bayern Munich

Youssoufa Moukoko has become the youngest player to score a Bundesliga goal in a match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Mane's Bayern Munich led 2-0

Moukoko inspired comeback

Eclipsed Ricken’s record

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Bavarians had taken a two-goal lead at Signal Iduna Park courtesy of goals from Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane. However, the Black and Yellows pulled one back in the 74th through the Cameroon prospect who was teed up by Anthony Modeste. With that, Moukoko became the youngest scorer in the "Klassiker" between these two teams at 17 years and 322 days – thus, cancelling out Lars Ricken’s mark achieved in 1995 as 18 years and 286 days. Modeste managed to fire in the equaliser deep into injury time to ensure Dortmund picked a point at home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The teenager has now scored his third goal of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign – to equal his highest goal tally in the German topflight since he was promoted to the first team. This form makes him a favourite to start for Edin Terzic’s men when they take on Sevilla in Tuesday’s Champions League encounter. It will not be surprising if Cameroon ask Moukoko to switch allegiance to the African country ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

AND WHAT'S MORE?: After playing for 89 minutes, Moukoko was substituted for Thorgan Hazard. On the other side, Sadio Mane could not add to his goal tally despite featuring for 82 minutes. He was replaced by Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, while Noussair Mazraoui was introduced for Matthijs De Ligt two minutes after the hour mark.

DID YOU KNOW? Aged 16 years and 18 days Moukoko is the youngest player to ever appear in the Champions League – beating Celestine Babayaro’s old record by 67 days.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUKOKO? After Saturday’s clash with the Bavarians, the prodigy should shoulder the Black and Yellow’s goalscoring responsibilities against Sevilla on Tuesday.