Borussia Dortmund expect Sancho stay because Manchester United target is too expensive, says CEO Watzke

The 20-year-old is wanted by top Premier League teams but the Bundesliga club's chief says the asking price might be too high

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke expects Jadon Sancho to remain at the club next season because he does not believe any club can afford to buy him.

The 20-year-old winger has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with , Manchester United and said to be interested. However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp ruled out the English champions making a bid, while United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dodged the question this week.

Although the international is eager to return to his homeland, Dortmund are demanding upwards of €100 million (£91m/$112m) for him.

Watzke says Sancho has given no indication that he wants to leave, however, and insists Dortmund will not drop their asking price because of the coronavirus crisis.

“If Jadon comes up to us and says he absolutely wants to leave - which has not been the case so far - and a club wants to pay what we want, then we will discuss it,” he told Sport1. “I don't think a club will pay the sum. There is also no coronavirus discount on him.

“We have left the period where we had to sell players. I don't think there will be a summer transfer.

“We have a more unusual situation next year than usual. With the exception of Achraf Hakimi, the team will stay together. That helps with development.”

Asked if January signing Erling Haaland could make a move this year, Watzke said: “A transfer is completely out of the question for Haaland.”

One player whose exit has been confirmed is midfielder Mario Gotze, who will leave when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Watzke had recently suggested the World Cup winner could stay but now admits he does not know where he will end up.

“Mario is old enough, he knows what he's doing,” he added. “We have no influence anymore. He didn't ask me, so he should have told me what's on the table.

“I have lost contact with the team through corona. I couldn't get into the dressing room, there was only a phone.

“When I said goodbye, I was even afraid to hug him. There would be a shitstorm immediately because you violate the health precautions. We even had masks on, all emotion is lost.”