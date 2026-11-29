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Donyell Malen made his mark for AS Roma again on Sunday. The striker opened the scoring against AC Monza in the first half and set up the second goal, despite already struggling with an injury. He did not return after the break. Second-placed Roma went on to win 4-0 and are now two points behind arch-rivals Lazio and one ahead of Inter.

Roma took another confidence boost from a thoroughly deserved point against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek (2-2). They started strongly against Monza, with Malen beating his opponent and firing a right-footed shot into the far corner for an early lead: 1-0.

Twelve minutes later, Malen helped Roma double their lead. The former PSV player received the ball, looked up and picked out Matías Soulé in space. One touch gave the Argentine the opening to shoot, and he calmly found the far corner: 2-0.

Malen was already in discomfort. The Roma star repeatedly touched his ankle but lasted until half-time. Before the break, Soulé struck again to make it 3-0. After excellent build-up play from Rodrigo Mora and a combination with Manu Koné, the playmaker fired into the top corner: 3-0.

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Gian Piero Gasperini took his favourite, Malen, off at half-time and brought on his regular substitute, Santiago Castro. The Argentine should have put Roma 4-0 up shortly after the break, but shot wide of an almost empty goal from Emanuele Lulli's pass.

Castro later shot straight at goalkeeper Demba Thiam's fists, leaving the former Bologna star visibly frustrated. He finally got the goal he wanted in stoppage time. Paulo Dybala and Daniele Ghilardi combined before Ghilardi sent a low cross to Castro, who turned it in: 4-0.

Roma play Bologna on Friday, then face Sporting Portugal in the Champions League before the eternal derby against Lazio. Rome's blue side did not qualify for European football last season, so they have only a home game against Atalanta before the derby kicks off on Sunday, 13 December at 12.30pm.