'Don't focus on Instagram, but on winning trophies' - Mosimane warns Mamelodi Sundowns

The 55-year-old coach has expressed keenness to maintain a focused dressing room

coach Pitso Mosimane has spoken about his side’s dressing room, describing it as “quiet” as he demands his players to be more focused.

The 55-year-old coach does not tolerate the habit of his players investing most of their time on social media instead of channelling their energy into winning games.

“That dressing room is quiet, we don’t want it to be too noisy. You must focus on winning cups, not on Instagram… I don’t like those things,” Mosimane said as per Far Post.

One player who took time to adjust to life in the Sundowns dressing room is Andile Jali, who joined the Brazilians upon his return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) from in June 2018.

“He struggled a little bit to understand the culture at Mamelodi Sundowns, because we have a very quiet dressing room. We don’t want flashy [players],” said Mosimane.

After struggling for game time in his first season, Jali has now established himself as a regular at Sundowns, after he also overcame fitness and disciplinary issues.

“Yeah, but he was not in a good condition physically, let’s be honest. He shed weight – I think he shed five or six [kilograms],” Mosimane said.

“He’s looking after his diet, you must see him at training. In the morning, he’s not eating other things that people are eating. He knows [what to do]; he’s a big boy. He knows where he belongs, because these guy won a double treble with .

“So I mean really, he knows the story and he changed his mind – he changed everything, and decided to play football. So he’s playing football and we helped him a lot.”

Jali is expected to start when Sundowns play in Tuesday’s PSL showdown.