Don't expect miracles from Nurkovic, cautions Kaizer Chiefs defender Mphahlele

The 29-year-old Serbian is yet to play for Gavin Hunt - his last game was in September 2020, when Amakhosi drew 1-1 with Baroka to lose the league

striker Samir Nurkovic could be set to play his first game of the season for the Glamour Boys in a Caf first round, second leg clash against Primeiro de Agosto at the Estadio 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda on Tuesday.

Nurkovic was top scorer for Amakhosi last season with 13 league goals but has not played a single match this season.

The reason for his absence was initially due to an injury, although it also transpired in December that the player had been pushing for a move away from the club, with Egyptian giants thought to be his preference.

However, Chiefs have seemingly ironed out the issue and Nurkovic has been named in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League showdown in Angola.

And with Chiefs having endured such a poor start to the season (just three wins from 14), the hope will be that Nurkovic can transform their fortunes, although as Ramahlwe Mphahlele says, he should not be put under undue pressure.

"We know what Samir is capable of but we are not going to put pressure on him to say you are back now and you have to score goals for us‚” Mphahlele was quoted saying by the Sowetan

The Amakhosi defender says it's important that other players also take up the burden of goal scoring, which has however largely not been the case so far this season.

“He can come in and create for other guys to score like Khama Billiat‚ Leonardo Castro‚ Lazarous Kambole and Dumisani Zuma who are capable of scoring goals," Rama elaborated.

"Tower (Eric Mathoho) also is capable of scoring goals‚ so we are not going to put too much burden on him.

“We want to give him (Nurkovic) space because he has been out for too long and we are not expecting miracles from him. He has been doing well at training and I just hope he continues in that vein during the games."

Chiefs need a score draw or an outright victory to advance, following a 0-0 home draw against Primeiro de Agosto just before Christmas.