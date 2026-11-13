Donnarumma’s poor run continues with Italy: a flop on the night of the Azzurri’s revival, what will Mancini do against Belgium?

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On the night of the Azzurri’s “rebirth”, there is also a negative note: Gigio Donnarumma’s mistake. It was a costly error for the captain, who is not enjoying the best spell of his career with Manchester City either.

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What a mistake: Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1, a result that gives heart and confidence to the entire Italian football set-up. It is an important victory for Roberto Mancini, too. After the controversy surrounding his departure from the national team and move to Saudi Arabia, he has won back the Italian public and brought the fans back onside with this team.

Yet the evening at San Siro had begun in the worst possible way. In the 10th minute, Italy tried to play out from the back and Donnarumma made a costly mistake: he misplaced a pass towards Barella, sending it straight to Michael Olise and allowing the French forward into the penalty area. The Bayern winger got away from Bastoni and beat the Italy goalkeeper, who was slow and awkward in getting down to attempt the save, to make it 0-1. That error could have sent the match in a different direction.

Not the first this season: The error against France was not an isolated one. Donnarumma has also made costly mistakes for Manchester City in the Premier League and Champions League.

On 24 October, in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, the Italian goalkeeper let a central shot from Nicolas Jackson go through his legs. A few days later, on 4 November, Ridle Baku beat him at his near post in the 3-2 Champions League away win against Leipzig.

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Those different incidents point to an uncertain spell for Italy's number one. He has even come under fire from Citizens fans, who want him sold immediately.

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Mancini's idea: The head coach wants to give the national team a clear identity, with a side that aims, where possible, to control play and build from the back. That was the plan in the opening minutes against France, too, until Donnarumma's mistake.

After falling behind, however, the Azzurri changed their approach. The goalkeeper and defenders began playing long towards Pio Esposito, whose ability to play with his back to goal allowed the whole team to push higher up the pitch. That switch helped turn the match and made Italy more effective.

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What will he do against Belgium: Donnarumma is not going through the best period of his career, and Mancini has already shown he will leave even senior players on the bench. He did so with Dimarco yesterday and with Barella in two of the first four matches of this new era.

The next match, against Belgium, will decide whether the Azzurri reach the Nations League finals. A draw will be enough to qualify. Will the head coach keep faith with his captain or consider an alternative? Marco Carnesecchi has long been among the candidates. The Atalanta goalkeeper offers more in building play with his feet than in goalkeeping.

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For Mancini, the choice is between Donnarumma's experience and leadership and a goalkeeper going through a more assured spell than the former AC Milan and PSG player. What will Mancini do?