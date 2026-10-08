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Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Donnarumma's agent: Manchester City delivered this message to their players after the conviction verdict

Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
G. Donnarumma
England
Italy

The club has filed an official appeal

Manchester City remain optimistic despite being officially found guilty by the Premier League on 114 of the 115 charges brought against them over financial violations.

Rival clubs are now demanding an unprecedented punishment, after it emerged City committed more than 100 breaches of the financial rules.

City, for their part, have vowed to fight the panel's decision to the end. They have lodged an appeal to overturn the conviction, accusing the panel of believing "Premier League conspiracy theories".

Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent says his player and others have received assurances that "sporting justice" will prevail for City.

Enzo Raiola told The Sun: "Will the Manchester City chaos change anything? No, nothing will change for us or for Donnarumma."

He continued: "The news appears periodically. The club has spoken with Gigi and everyone is calm. Right now there are important matches against Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, and after that sporting justice will take its course."

"But Donnarumma has received assurances from Manchester City," he added.

Donnarumma and the rest of City's internationals return to training today, Thursday, as they prepare for Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.

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